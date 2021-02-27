Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Aimee Mackin's superb solo goal against Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-finals won Goal of the Year

Armagh forward Aimee Mackin has been named TG4 Ladies Football Senior Players' Player of the Year for 2020.

Mackin beat competition from Dublin duo Carla Rowe and Sinead Goldrick.

The 23-year-old also won Goal of the Year for her strike against Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-finals and was selected in the Team of the Year along with sister Blaithin and team-mate Clodagh McCambridge.

Fermanagh forward Eimear Smyth won Junior Players' Player of the Year.

Smyth, 20, also won the award in 2019 and was named in the Junior Team of the Year with team-mates Shauna Murphy, Sarah McCarville, Roisin O'Reilly and Aisling Maguire. Antrim's Saoirse Tennyson was also named in the team.

Mackin recovered from cruciate knee ligament damage sustained in 2019 to score 1-6 in the All-Ireland Senior Championship opener against Tyrone,

A 2-7 haul helped Armagh past Mayo and into a first semi-final appearance since 2015 and although the Orchard County fell at the penultimate hurdle against eventual champions Dublin, Mackin registered 2-4 to bring her Championship haul to 5-17 from three outings.

