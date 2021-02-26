GAA director general Tom Ryan told Congress that "we still have our heads above water" despite a "traumatic year"

The GAA's director general Tom Ryan has told Congress that the new second-tier Football Championship Tailteann Cup may not go ahead this year.

The competition was scheduled to start last year but the arrival of Covid-19 meant a condensed football championship run off in the autumn and winter.

A number of players set to be involved in the Tailteann Cup remain vehemently opposed to the new two-tier structure.

Ryan admitted the last year has been "very traumatic" for the GAA.

"[But] We're still here. We still have our heads above water," he added to delegates at the virtual gathering.

Government provided 59% of 2020 GAA funding

With the GAA losing in the region of 30m Euro in gate receipts in 2020, the association sought and got major funding from the Irish Government and Ryan indicated that this will be necessary again in 2021.

"We couldn't have got through the year without financial support from the state," said the director general.

The GAA's financial director Ger Mulryan later revealed that state funding made up 59% of the association's income in the last financial year when it would normally have been under 10%.

GAA president John Horan, who will hand over the office to New York-based Corkman Larry McCarthy later on Saturday, insisted the association's loss of its 'elite' exemption for inter-county competition did not represent a "loss of our standing with Sport Ireland or the government".

When asked about the government's decision by former GAA president Sean Kelly, who said that it should be "reversed as quickly as possible", Horan insisted it was an operational one due to the weight of numbers involved in inter-county squads.

"I did ask the minister for an explanation, I put this in the public domain, he said at the time it was professional sports that could operate in a bubble environment and it was felt that we would be more challenged in that," added Horan.

"If you take it in the context of rugby, the four provincial teams which make up the international team would probably be about 250 players and the League of Ireland would have similarly low numbers. Our multiples would be up around 20 times that.

"We have no need to have any concern. I'll be quite honest with you, even if I do say so myself on behalf of the GAA, I think we outshone every sporting organisation in the country in the last 12 months so I would have no concerns of that."