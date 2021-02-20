Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Brian Fenton also won the Footballer of the Year award in 2018

Dublin midfielder Brian Fenton has won the Footballer of the Year award for a second time while Limerick's Gearóid Hegarty has been named top hurler.

Fenton, who helped the Dubs to a sixth straight All-Ireland SFC title in 2020, is only the third footballer to receive the accolade twice.

Hegarty was part of the Limerick side which secured All-Ireland SHC glory.

Mayo's Oisin Mullin picked up the young footballer award with Kilkenny's Eoin Cody bagging the hurling equivalent.

Limerick boast nine players on the All-Star hurling team - a record equalling total and eclipses the six awards the Treaty County claimed when they won the MacCarthy Cup in 2018.

Nine is the highest number of won by any team. It not only sees Limerick match their football counterparts Dublin in 2020 but puts them in an exclusive group with the great Kilkenny hurling teams of 1983, 2000 and 2008 and iconic Dublin and Kerry football teams of 1977 and 1981.

The team also includes three from beaten All-Ireland finalists Waterford and one each from Galway, Clare and Kilkenny.

PwC Hurling All-Stars: Nickie Quaid (Limerick), Seán Finn (Limerick), Dan Morrissey (Limerick), Daithí Burke (Galway), Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick), Tadhg de Búrca (Waterford), Kyle Hayes (Limerick), Jamie Barron (Waterford), Tony Kelly (Clare), Gearóid Hegarty (Limerick), Cian Lynch (Limerick), Tom Morrissey (Limerick), Aaron Gillane (Limerick), TJ Reid (Kilkenny), Stephen Bennett (Waterford).