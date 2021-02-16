Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

GAA premises have been closed for much of the past year

In its financial report for the year ending 31 October, the cost of a lack of gate receipts is laid bare with the GAA now 27.1m euros in debt.

When the deficit at provincial and county level is factored in that figure rises to 34.1m.

The GAA confirmed the losses will not impact on the redevelopment of Casement Park with funding of 15m already ringfenced for the project.

The GAA reported a loss in revenue of 68m euros due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

