GAA premises have been closed for much of the past year

Ulster GAA chief executive Brian McAvoy has ruled out any prospect of gaelic games resuming in Northern Ireland before the Republic of Ireland.

The faster pace of Covid-19 vaccinations in Northern Ireland suggests restrictions could potentially be relaxed sooner in the province.

However, McAvoy said Ulster GAA would not diverge from the wider association.

"Certainly in respect of games we will have an all-island approach," the Ulster CEO told Sportsound Extra time.

"If there was some easing for example in terms of (differences in) numbers that could train in groups, that's something we could certainly look at but anything in respect of a return to games will be on an all-island basis."

GAA lost 'elite' sport status last week

McAvoy's comments followed last week's surprise announcement by the GAA which revealed that inter-county action's 'elite' status had effectively been removed by the Irish Government which ended the association's hopes of starting this season's National League around mid March.

The Ulster GAA chief said it was his belief inter-county action could potentially resume in mid May if squads were able to start training shortly after Easter.

Last week, the GAA said that the association's activities were unlikely to resume until "Easter at the earliest.

"We could be seeing an Allianz League some time around the middle of May. I still think club or non-elite activity is going to be a wee while behind that," added McAvoy.

GAA's return last July after the first lockdown saw club action take precedence over the inter-county game in the first two months.

County squads were permitted to resume training in mid September before the National Leagues restarted in the middle of October with condensed provincial inter-county championships then following in November and December.

The reduced calendar saw the provincial club championships and All-Ireland club series not taking place and McAvoy admitted that "we would hate to lose our provincial club championships for a second year".

"A lot of things will depend on when the actual start date is. With the rollout of the vaccines, I think the second half of the year will be a lot more positive but it's getting to that starting line that's going to be the problem."

Ulster GAA chief executive Brian McAvoy says he doesn't detect any desire within clubs to "rush back into activity"

McAvoy acknowledged that last week's GAA announcement had caused "disappointment" within county squads but added that he did not sense within clubs any desire "to rush back to activity".

"We are a community-based organisation. We're living in a pandemic and numbers (of Covid cases) are still far too high."

The GAA's annual report later this week is expected to outline a major financial hit to the association as a result of Covid-19.

As a result, McAvoy believes it's inevitable more government funding will be required north and south - which over the last year has include schemes such as the Sports Sustainability Fund that delivered £25m of support to sports clubs in Northern Ireland.

"We took a major hit last year. We thanked governments north and south for the help they have given to us.

"I think 2021 will bring us challenges as well. I think governments realise this north and south."