Naomh Conaill are still hoping to defend their Donegal football title against Kilcar

GAA director general Tom Ryan says the failure to complete the 2020 club championships was "largely our own fault" and that the call to halt club activity "weighed heavily" on him.

Ryan added that the GAA risked "reputational damage" had it not suspended the games in early October.

There are 11 incomplete county championships.

"It is a matter of real regret that we didn't manage to finish the championships," said Ryan.

Among the unfinished competitions are the Donegal, Cork and Waterford football championships.

The Donegal Senior Football Final between Kilcar and holders Naomh Conaill was postponed when the GAA suspended all club activity across Ireland on 6 October.

In addition to the health risk, Ryan - writing in his annual report - said the GAA had no choice but to put a halt to club activity due to concerns over post-match celebrations and a lack of social distancing at some events.

He does, however, hope to see conclusion of the outstanding competitions.

"I regret also that this was largely our own fault," he added.

"Faced with the health risk and reputational damage from a number of high-profile post-match events we had no alternative but to suspend the games in the remaining counties.

"That day, and that decision weighed heavily on me - our job is to promote games, not to stop them - but there was a greater imperative that we couldn't shy away from.

"I sincerely hope those championships can be concluded. I estimate we missed out on the playing of 11 senior finals which was a regrettable blight on an otherwise excellent programme of games.

"I'm thinking too of those competitions that did not proceed at all, or were halted mid-stream through no fault of their own. Second Level Schools, Club All-Irelands, and so on. It was a summer of hard choices."

GAA 'better equipped' to deal with challenges in 2021 - Ryan

While Ryan conceded that "it now seems certain that 2021 will also be overshadowed by Covid," he feels as though the association is in a stronger position to deal with another difficult year.

Earlier this month, the GAA said it does not expect a return to on-field activity until Easter (4 April) at the earliest after the Irish Government clarified that inter-county gaelic games is not covered under current Level 5 exemptions for elite sports.

It had initially been hoped that a return to training would enable the National League to commence in late March.

"Our financial prospects for the year ahead are not good," said Ryan.

"So we could be forgiven for conceding that 2021 only means more of the same.

"But perhaps it can be better. We are a little better equipped to deal with what is ahead of us. Last year's travails were thrust upon us suddenly.

"This year we can at least plan for what may be ahead. Last year taught us, as if we didn't know already, that the GAA can adapt, it can show its true worth and it can overcome."