Joy for Aishling Sheridan after scoring one of her two goals against Carlton Blues in the season opener

Cavan's Aishling Sheridan hit top form for Collingwood with two goals in their AFLW opener as action returned after almost a year because of Covid-19.

The 24-year-old has helped the Melbourne side to two wins in their first two games.

"I suppose kicking the first one I was a but nervous - the second goal was set up perfectly for me," said Sheridan.

"It's always nice to get your name on the scoreboard being a forward but credit to the whole team."

It's been a story of success so far for Sheridan after being named 'best first year player' on her debut season in the AFLW.

She returned to her native Cavan in 2020 to play gaelic football as Covid-19 restrictions interrupted her new career in Australia.

Big decision

Sheridan has no regrets over her move to the AFLW and was delighted to get back into competitive action with Collingwood.

"I heard about it from other Irish girls going out. I started to understand it, look and see more of the game and think 'I wonder if this is for me?'," she told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time.

"The opportunity came up and I decided to take it - now that I'm out here I definitely love it. The AFLW is coming into its fifth season - each year it's expanding and getting bigger.

"For a lot of girls their last footie match was last March - that's when I played my last one. Melbourne's lockdown lasted a long time.

"It's a long time to do pre-season training by yourself - I went home and had the gaelic football season so it broke it up nicely for me.

"The girls are just so happy to be back and seeing crowds at the game - it is just amazing."

