Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Mallon scored two goals to help Down beat Antrim in the All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Final in December

Down camogie's upgrade to senior status can have a ripple effect for the sport in Ulster, says Niamh Mallon.

Down will play in this year's All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship for the first time in more than 20 years after the Camogie Association accepted the county's promotion request.

The county ended a 22-year wait for an All-Ireland Intermediate title by beating Antrim in December's decider.

"I think it's massive," Down forward Mallon told Radio Ulster Sportsound.

"Ulster is a very passionate camogie are and I think that ourselves, Antrim and Derry in particular, we've all been close over the last number of years.

"Playing colleges with a lot of those girls - if they see one team in senior, that's only going to drive the standards of those around and I feel that obviously it will drive the standard at inter-county level.

"It will also filter down through the clubs and the schools and into grassroots, which is going to promote the participation side of the game as well."

The Camogie Association last summer passed a motion which ruled out automatic promotion and relegation in 2020.

However, the Association accepted the Mourne ladies' request after Down manager Derek Dunne and several players expressed their desire to make the step up to senior competition.

Now, with a tilt at senior level having been greenlit, Mallon believes it is time for the county to "put our money where our mouth is" with positive performances in this year's championship.

"It's going to be a massive challenge but it's something we're really looking forward to," added Portaferry's Mallon, who scored two goals in the intermediate final win over Antrim at Kingspan Breffni.

Down players celebrate their All-Ireland triumph over Antrim at Kingspan Breffni

"We feel as a group of players that we're ready to make that step up and now it's time to put our money where our mouth.

"We've talked our way into it off the back of winning in December so it's time to put our shoulder to the wheel and see where it takes us.

"It's something that none of the players involved in the panel have experienced before, but we feel that we've earned the right.

"A lot of us have come through Junior and Intermediate and we feel that we're ready. It's like anything - if you don't try, you'll never know."

'It can open their eyes to what is available'

Also speaking on Sportsound, former Donegal All-Ireland winner Eamon McGee said he fears the GAA could lose a "generation of players" due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Mallon feels as though Down's newly bolstered profile in the camogie landscape can help encourage young girls to pick up camogie.

"Seeing normal girls from the local community having that opportunity to go and represent their county on the biggest stage, that's only going to drive the participation from a grassroots level.

"If that's something we feel we can contribute towards, that's only going to be positive for young girls all over the county.

"For young girls in Portaferry or Leitrim or Clonduff to go to Newry and see Cork, Kilkenny, Wexford or Galway, that's only going to open their eyes as such to what is available when you apply yourself and play senior camogie."