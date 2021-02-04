Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Kevin O'Boyle played in Antrim's Ulster Final appearance against Tyrone in 2009

Antrim footballer Kevin O'Boyle has retired from inter-county duty after a 14-year career.

After making his debut in 2007, O'Boyle helped Antrim clinch a surprise place in the 2009 Ulster Final where they put up a creditable display against Tyrone.

The Cargin man continued to give the Saffrons great service but a groin injury saw him ruled out of county action in 2018 and 2019.

His return last year saw him playing in the Ulster SFC defeat by Cavan.

In Antrim's memorable 2009 campaign when Liam Bradley was in charge of the Saffrons, O'Boyle came off the bench to hit what proved to be Antrim's winning point in their shock 1-10 to 0-12 win over Donegal in Ballybofey.

The Saffrons repeated the dose in the provincial semi-final to beat Cavan before losing 1-18 to 0-15 against the Reds Hands in the decider.

The Cargin man was highly regarded for his defensive abilities and his toolkit also included the ability to break out of defence as he showed in the Ballybofey game in 2009.

O'Boyle has also been part of Cargin re-establishing themselves as the top club side in Antrim and he helped the Toomebridge outfit clinch a third successive county title in 2020.

Reacting to news of his inter-county retirement, Antrim GAA described the 33-year-old as a "true Saffron leader on and off the field".