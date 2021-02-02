Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Down football boss Paddy Tally and his Cork counterpart Ronan McCarthy are expected to get 12-week suspensions for breaches of the GAA's training ban.

The GAA is set to impose the sanction on the duo after they were found to have overseen training sessions in contravention of the Covid-19 rules.

Both counties are also set to lose home advantage for one Football League game.

Down were found to have undertaken a session at Abbey CBS with Cork deemed to have trained at Youghal Beach.

The suspensions are expected to come into effect once the ban on inter-county training is lifted.

Last month, Down GAA said they did not expect to face any sanctions as a result of the gathering.

At the time, the PSNI arrived at the training session having received a call from the member of the public but Down chairman Jack Devaney said the police were "fully satisfied" that Northern Ireland's lockdown rules had not been broken.

However, the GAA appears to have take a different view.

"Some of our squad members did gather for approximately 40 minutes at Abbey CBS college on Tuesday evening to discuss individual training programmes," said Devaney on 7 January.

"Down GAA has notified Croke Park of the development. We were clear that we were not doing any collective training and indeed haven't trained as a group since mid-November.

"We anticipate that no sanctions will arise from this.

"Approximately 18 attended, and in line with protocols were split into two groups; many were new to the squad and received induction packages and individual programmes until inter-county training resumes."

The Mourne County will play Division Two football this season having been promoted in October.