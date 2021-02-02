Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Senior inter-county sides have been instructed by the GAA not to train despite their elite status

The GAA has opted to further delay the return of inter-county teams to training following a meeting of the association's Covid-19 advisory group.

In a letter to counties, GAA Director General GAA Tom Ryan said it would be "irresponsible" to allow training to return at this stage.

With case numbers going down, the GAA is believed to be hopeful the National Leagues could start in late March.

The GAA's Covid-19 will meet next on the week beginning 15 February.

That suggests that inter-county training will not start before then.

"The virus in the community remains at a level where it would be irresponsible for the GAA to permit a return to collective training at this moment in time," said Ryan in his letter to counties after Monday's meeting of the association's Covid-19 advisory group.

"However, the group did welcome the significant and ongoing reduction in case numbers over the course of the last number of weeks and it was agreed to continue to monitor case numbers and community transmission rates before reconvening on the week commencing February 15th to further consider the matter."

Ryan added that all GAA pitches and gyms "must remain closed".

"As the situation with the virus remains fluid, it is unfortunately impossible for the association to put definitive dates in place for when inter-county training or games may resume.

"However there are positive indications in terms of the reduction of case numbers and the continued roll out of the Covid vaccine."