Rory Gallagher is heading into his second season as Derry football boss

Derry manager Rory Gallagher believes a mid-March start for the Football League is a realistic prospect and feels the expected bedding in of the split-season model will benefit the county.

The GAA indicated earlier this week that the scheduled late February start to the leagues was unlikely.

However, Gallagher is optimistic that the delay won't be too long.

"That (mid-March) has been in our heads as what we'd be working towards," Gallagher told BBC Radio Foyle.

"It's very difficult for the GAA to give complete clarity because of the Coronavirus situation but we'd just hope that everything keeps moving in the right direction.

"They are playing Irish League soccer and Pro14 rugby, I don't see why we should be any different."

Chrissy McKaigue is among a number of Slaughtneil players who have missed Football League games for Derry in recent years because of the club's achievements in both GAA codes

'Derry have suffered because of Slaughtneil success'

The GAA has indicated that it will persevere with the split inter-county/club season that helped to get the sport back up and running last summer and Gallagher feels the model should be given an extended period so that all the plusses and minuses can be gleaned.

"I think in the long-term it will be good. It takes an awful lot of pressure off players first.

"The Derry team has suffered because of Slaughtneil being so strong at provincial and All-Ireland level. That's been difficult for those players as well.

"It's something that's definitely worth trying for three or four years.

"We've always said that the proportion of training to games in county football is a wee bit crazy.

"It would be great if you could get more games in during a shorter period at county level and then the players go into club league and club championship without having to worry about serving two masters."

GAA's existing Covid protocols 'probably sufficient'

In terms of the mechanics of how the GAA should prepare for a safe return to action, Gallagher does not necessarily believe the association will need to go down the same road as the Irish League which last week introduced a lateral flow Covid-19 testing system.

"I think most counties and indeed clubs managed quite well (last summer and autumn). The procedures that we followed when we went back to training last September were very well laid out.

"They were relatively risk free. All of the work was done outside. I think that's probably sufficient."

When the Football League does resume, Derry will be in action in the new Division Three North which has been introduced to reduce the need for overnight trips.

With the Oak Leafers' opponents Ulster Champions Cavan, Fermanagh and Longford, Gallagher says it will be a "tough group", with the Breffnimen and his former Erne County side having been in Division Two last year.

If the Oak Leafers fail to get out of Division Three and don't clinch an unlikely Ulster Championship triumph, Covid-19 permitting they will spend the final part of the inter-county season in action in the inaugural tier-two Tailteann Cup.

Like his former Fermanagh player Eoin Donnelly, Gallagher is not a fan of the new championship structure.

"I think it was too draconian to split it into a top 16 and bottom 16.

"There are seven or eight really strong teams and you have five or six teams that struggle to get out of Division Four. Then you have 12 to 18 teams who go between Division Two, Three and occasionally One.

"I think the majority of those counties wouldn't have been in favour of it but it's there now. It's our job to climb the divisions."

Rory Gallagher hopes to see Callum Brown back in a Derry GAA jersey in the future

Gallagher spoke to Tohill and Brown

In terms of squad issues, Gallagher will be operating with the same panel he pulled together for last autumn - apart from the absence of Niall Keenan, who has opted out for now because of a long-standing hip injury and is also studying in England at the moment.

"I'm very happy with the panel we have. Niall (Keenan) has an ongoing hip injury. He's been playing the last 18 months/two years at only 40%. His movement was very restricted so that's the key thing for Niall to go and get sorted."

Conor Glass joined the panel last autumn after ending his AFL career and Gallagher hopes that other Derrymen down under Anton Tohill and Callum Brown will also one day return home to play for their county.

"Conor is a fantastic addition. He's a brilliant lad. He's got great leadership qualities that we've already seen.

"I spoke to Callum last year and I knew he was fully intending on staying in 2021 providing everything worked out and I spoke to Anton recently as well.

"I think deep down, they both have a dream and an ambition to come back and play for Derry at some stage and whenever that will be. We'll just let nature take its course."