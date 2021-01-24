Raymond Galligan made vital saves in every one of Cavan's Ulster Championship games in October and November

Raymond Galligan jokes that he sometimes wonders if it was all a waste of time trying to become a top inter-county forward when his true calling was to be a goalkeeper.

After helping Cavan clinch a shock Ulster Football title in November, Galligan is now fancied by many to be named All-Star goalkeeper next month.

Galligan will be up against the man who redefined gaelic football goalkeeping Stephen Cluxton in addition to Mayo custodian David Clarke, who announced his retirement from the inter-county game earlier this month.

It would be ironic if the 33-year-old, who only became a goalkeeper six years ago after being told by then Cavan manager Terry Hyland that his rather underwhelming career as part of the Breffni County's attack was over, overcame the man who almost turned gaelic goalkeeping into a science.

"Back in 2015 Terry Hyland was manager at the time and he made it very clear to me that my days out the field with Cavan were coming to an end," Galligan told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound.

"He said I just didn't have the speed that is required now. He gave me an ultimatum to try out as third-choice goalkeeper and give it a go for a couple of months. I had never even played in goals ever for my club Lacken."

Being the wonderful wit that he is, now Leitrim manager and fellow Lacken club-man Hyland must have got a kick of Galligan's heroics for Cavan in late October and November.

In Cavan's Ulster opener against Monaghan, Galligan thumped a monster free to clinch his side's dramatic comeback win in the final breath of extra-time after earlier making a couple of crucial saves to keep the Breffnimen in the contest.

Then Cavan manager Terry Hyland told Galligan the only way to prolong his inter-county career was to switch to a goalkeeping role

His shot stopping to deny Antrim's Patrick Gallagher was a vital moment in Cavan's misfiring win over the Saffrons and he was at it again as they completed another sensational fightback win over Down after looking dead and buried at half-time.

Every GAA pundit thought that there was where Cavan's fun was going to end as they would be put to the sword by Donegal but instead one of the most astonishing shocks in Irish sporting history was served up by Mickey Graham's squad at the Athletic Grounds.

That Dublin rather ruthlessly swatted aside the Breffnimen in the All-Ireland semi-finals two weeks later did little to reduce the scale of Cavan's achievement in winning Ulster a month after being relegated to Division Three of the Football League.

Galligan insists that his nose was never out of joint about being given the goalkeeping ultimatum, fanciful as that may seem to some.

"I had been involved with Cavan since 2006 and had been fortunate enough to play many games out the field.

"I saw it as an opportunity. I've always been proud to play for Cavan. I suppose I had many challenges on the way to be able to get myself into a position to be starting.

"When you get in, it's a matter of trying to keep your position. I got that window of opportunity and thankfully I took it."

'We have had our doom and gloom' - An emotional Raymond Galligan on Cavan's shock win

At the start, he scarcely got a look in as Conor Gilsenan held the number one jersey but 2016 he was the man in possession and, in truth, has been starring for the Breffnimen even since although it was really only last November that autumn that he came to national prominence.

"There are definitely times when I did think maybe I was wasting my time doing all that running with the lads if it was going to finish up with this," he laughs.

"But no look….I'm very fortunate to have got the opportunity and that the management have stuck by me over the last couple of years. Every day you get playing for your county is an absolute honour."

As Cluxton, Peter Shilton and Pat Jennings and others have shown, goalkeepers can play on until their late 30s or even 40s, so Galligan should have plenty of football left in him.

And as kickout strategies continue to evolve, the constant search for self-improvement reduces the chances of staleness setting in.

"Teams are putting increasingly emphasis on their goalkeepers and they need for them to find players so that they can win primary possession. It's going to keep evolving I firmly believe," concludes Galligan.