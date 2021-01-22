Fermanagh will be playing in Division Three when the League starts and - barring an Ulster title triumph - will feature in the Tailteann Cup if they fail to secure promotion and the new second-tier competition takes place

Fermanagh captain Eoin Donnelly thinks the Tailteann Cup second-tier Football Championship will go the same way as the short-lived Tommy Murphy Cup.

The new second-tier Championship was scheduled to start last year only for Covid-19 to intervene.

But it is in the GAA's plans for 2021 and will include Fermanagh if they fail to earn promotion from Division Three or win the county's first Ulster title.

"I look back to the Tommy Murphy Cup that was done before," says Donnelly.

Speaking to BBC Sport Northern Ireland Donnelly added: "It was scrapped after a while and I think you are going to end up in that same situation."

The Tommy Murphy Cup effectively replaced the previous All-Ireland B Championship when it was played between 2004 and 2008 - with Antrim winning it's final renewal 13 years ago.

However, it's fair to say the competition never caught the imagination of the GAA public, with some wags dubbing it the Tommy Cooper Cup.

As it stands, the teams occupying Divisions Three and Four after the completion of this year's league - if and when it is played - will be playing in the second-tier All-Ireland competition unless they win their provincial title or happen to be Cavan, Tipperary and Mayo who would earn dispensations after triumphing in Ulster, Munster and Connacht last autumn.

However, Donnelly believe the GAA's plan for a neat halfway split of 16 teams in tier one and 16 teams in tier two is a flawed concept.

Antrim were the last winners of the Tommy Murphy Cup in 2008 and they were surprise Ulster finalists a year later

"It's unfair to rule teams out of the qualifiers and Tier One. The All-Ireland Championship is not a top 16 and a bottom 16.

"I think everyone knows that there's a top very elite, one, two, three teams and then outside that there is a very big group of teams in and around the same level that can beat each other.

"It's very naïve to try and split it down the middle to 16 and 16.

"It's not going to improve the teams that are in Division Three and Division Four playing in that competition (Tailteann Cup) and I don't think it's going to have the same motivation for players.

"I understand the GAA felt they had to do something to make games more competitive but I don't think it is going to fix the problem."

Donnelly accepts the arrival of the Tailteann Cup gives an added edge to league football but insists that this is an insufficient justification to introduce what he believes is a misguided model.