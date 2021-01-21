Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Slaughtneil hurling manager Michael McShane has been named as the new boss of the Tyrone county senior team.

Ballycastle man McShane takes over from Mattie Lennon whose term ended after the county's Nicky Rackard Cup semi-final defeat by Donegal in November.

Two weeks ago, Tyrone player Damian Casey criticised the time it was taking to appoint a successor to Lennon.

The Tyrone county board said Covid-19 had contributed to the delay but said an appointment would be made.

That happened on Thursday night as McShane was handed a three-year term.

McShane has guided Slaughtneil to three out of the last four Ulster Senior Club titles.

"We are very pleased to have one of Ulster's top hurling managers taking over the reins of our Tyrone senior hurlers and we all wish him well," said Tyrone county chairman Michael Kerr.

McShane was linked with the Antrim senior job in the autumn of 2018 but withdrew his nomination, citing work and family commitments.

He guided Slaughtneil to an eighth successive Derry hurling title last September.