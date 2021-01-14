Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Raymond Galligan and Gearoid McKiernan were instrumental in Cavan's first Ulster Championship triumph in 23 years

Ulster champions Cavan lead the way for the province with seven football All-Star nominations.

Donegal trio Peadar Mogan, Michael Langan and Ciaran Thompson are also shortlisted alongside Armagh defender Aidan Forker.

Six-in-a-row champions Dublin again have the most nominations with 13.

The Player of the Year will be contested by Mayo's Cillian O'Connor and Dublin duo Ciaran Kilkenny and 2018 winner Brian Fenton.

Having overcome the odds to deservedly beat Donegal and lift the Anglo-Celt Cup for the first time since 1997, Cavan's representation is just reward for a memorable run through the province.

Mickey Graham's side were forced to overturn sizeable deficits against Monaghan in the preliminary round and Down in the semi-final to reach the showpiece.

Dublin have received 13 nominations while beaten All-Ireland finalists Mayo have 12

The Breffnimen's captain and goalkeeper Raymond Galligan is up against the evergreen 2019 Player of the Year Stephen Cluxton and Mayo's David Clarke, who recently retired from the inter-county game.

Defenders Ciaran Brady, Padraig Faulkner and Gerry Smith are included, as is midfielder Gearoid McKiernan.

Final hero Thomas Galligan is rewarded for a stunning breakthrough season with a nomination alongside teammate Martin Reilly.

The GAA hopes that February's award show will be televised amid a Covid-19 secure environment.

2020 GAA All-Star football nominations

Goalkeepers

David Clarke (Mayo), Stephen Cluxton (Dublin), Raymond Galligan (Cavan)

Defenders

Davey Byrne, Michael Fitzsimons, Eoin Murchan, John Small, Robbie McDaid (all Dublin); Oisín Mullin, Eoghan McLaughlin, Lee Keegan, Chris Barrett, Patrick Durcan (all Mayo); Ciarán Brady, Padraig Faulkner, Gerry Smith (all Cavan), Kevin Fahy, Bill Maher (Tipperary); Iain Corbett (Limerick), Aidan Forker (Armagh), Peadar Mogan (Donegal).

Midfielders

James McCarthy (Dublin), Brian Fenton (Dublin), Colin O'Riordan (Tipperary), Gearóid McKiernan (Cavan), Matthew Ruane (Mayo), Ian Maguire (Cork)

Forwards

Niall Scully, Con O'Callaghan, Ciarán Kilkenny, Dean Rock, Seán Bugler (all Dublin); Cillian O'Connor, Kevin McLoughlin, Ryan O'Donoghue, Aidan O'Shea, Tommy Conroy (all Mayo); Martin Reilly, Thomas Galligan (Cavan); Shane Walsh, Paul Conroy (Galway); Michael Langan, Ciarán Thompson (Donegal); Conor Sweeney (Tipperary), David Clifford (Kerry).

GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year nominees

Oisín Mullin, Tommy Conroy, Eoghan McLaughlin (all Mayo)

GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year nominees

Brian Fenton (Dublin), Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin), Cillian O'Connor (Mayo)