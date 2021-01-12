Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

DCU defeated IT Carlow in last year's Sigerson final

The GAA has cancelled all 2021 third level championships, including the Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cups.

Having banned inter-county teams from training until February at the earliest amid the current Covid-19 wave, the governing body's Higher Education committee has pulled the plug on the competitions for the remainder of the current academic year.

It is hoped that the full compliment of tournaments will resume as scheduled in the first semester of the 2021-22 school year.

"Comhairle Ardoideachais had planned for and were hopeful of all of our championships, including the Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cups, going ahead," said Higher Education committee chairman Michael Hyland.

"But it's apparent that it won't be possible this year.

"There is a lot of uncertainty about when games will recommence at club and county level and what the calendar will look like in 2021.

"But as the situation becomes clearer, we will work with the clubs, colleges, development officers and all stakeholders to try and find ways to mitigate against the effects of our students not having any games this academic year.

"We are really looking forward to a return to play in October."

Despite their classification as elite sport, Croke Park has forbidden any inter-county training in January amid high case rates across Ireland.

The football leagues, in their revised regionalised structure, are set to begin on 27 February with north and south sections in each division designed to minimise travel.