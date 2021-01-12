Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Mayo were beaten 2-14 to 0-15 by the six-in-a-row champions Dublin at Croke Park

Three members of Mayo's senior football backroom team have received three-month suspensions after accessing last month's All-Ireland final between at Croke Park without accreditation.

Mayo were beaten 2-14 to 0-15 by Dublin on 19 December.

The county were asked to explain the presence of tee staff members who were at the match without accreditation.

A statement said the trio attended "without the knowledge of the County Boards officers and the team manager".

Croke Park obtained CCTV footage of the members gaining access to the stadium covertly and in contravention of the strict Covid-19 guidelines.

Mayo's statement said: "Following a review process, all unaccredited members of the backroom team admitted their mistake, apologised sincerely for their actions and have been suspended for three months."

The suspensions will commence from the beginning of the official inter-county season, which is yet to be confirmed amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.