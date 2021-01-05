'Delighted to get started' - Donaghy and McKearney on joining Tyrone senior panel

Mark McKearney in action for his school Holy Trinity Cookstown in 2018

With plenty of fresh young faces joining the Tyrone GAA senior panel this year, Dungannon newbie Mark McKearney hopes to be part of the team that eventually "closes the gap on Dublin".

The Dubs continued their dominance of All-Ireland Football by lifting the Sam Maguire Cup for the sixth year in a row by beating Mayo in December.

"They're eventually going to get beaten so hopefully we can stick at it and catch them some day - but it'll be hard!" the 21-year-old told BBC Sport NI.

McKearney was selected in Tyrone's preliminary panel for 2021 by new joint managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher, who took over from long-standing manager Mickey Harte in November.

He is joined by another first-timer, Dungannon Clarkes team-mate Paul Donaghy.

Both were top scorers for their club in their run to the Tyrone senior championship title.

Donaghy believed he "was in with a decent shot" of being involved at inter-county level and "was just thankful" to be chosen for the squad.

"It's definitely something everybody would probably aspire to do, but I guess it's different whenever you get the chance.

"It's nice especially the way there's a split season now, the way you can give full focus to both club and county at their respective times," the forward added.

"You just want to be able to contribute what you think your strengths are to the team, which for me would be attacking play and scoring, and just being there working hard, trying to push everybody else on.

"Trying to contribute in whatever way the management wants you to contribute."

Paul Donaghy (right) in action for Dungannon Clarkes in their 2020 Tyrone SFC semi-final win over Errigal Ciaran

'A dream to play in a packed Croke Park'

McKearney was part of the Tyrone Under-20 Ulster winning team in 2019 and noted the contribution similar young additions will make to the county's current senior panel.

"Winning Ulster - we're not used to it, but it's definitely in our thoughts. I think we know we're good enough at our own age groups so it's just kind of gelling it all together and trying to close the gap on Dublin.

"It would be a dream playing in Croke Park in a packed stadium. There's no McKenna Cup so it's kind of all go straight from the start, straight into the National League which is split into regional groups.

"There's only three games and you've to win them all basically, because you don't want to be in a relegation fight."

The GAA's revamped new season will start with the league and Division One North will comprise Donegal, Tyrone, Monaghan and Armagh - the regionalised sections are designed to restrict travel amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, with the GAA's latest decision to postpone inter-county training until at least 1 February, this could see the league's start being delayed further.

The Championship, which is expected to begin in May, will be split with the teams in the top two league divisions playing in the All-Ireland SFC.

Club fixtures will end the season.

'Nice to get a fresh start'

Many joiners and returnees to the Red Hands' senior panel will already be familiar with the new Tyrone management team, having been coached by Logan and Dooher at Under-21 level.

Trillick man Lee Brennan is one such player, that helped Tyrone's Under-21 team to All-Ireland victory in 2015.

He returns to the senior squad after nearly two years, initially leaving in May 2019 due to lack of game time and opting out of the 2020 season.

He is joined by Under-21 All-Ireland winning team-mate, Clonoe's Danny McNulty, who has never been called up to the senior team until now.

Collie Holmes, who helped train Dungannon Clarkes to their first senior championship win in 64 years last season, and previously coached at Tyrone minor level, has also joined the new senior backroom team.

"It was nice with the new management to get a fresh start and a chance to play [at senior level]," said Donaghy.

"I'd played Under-21 with Feargal and Brian before. I've got this far anyway we'll see how it goes.

"Me and Mark McKearney are the same age and we'd be best friends, so it's real nice like that. We're both delighted and can't wait to get started. Hopefully, it can continue for both of us."