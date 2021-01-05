Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Odhran MacNiallais helped Donegal win the 2014 and 2018 Ulster titles

Odhran MacNiallais has returned to the Donegal football squad after a two-year gap in a major boost to Declan Bonner.

The Gweedore man helped Donegal win the Ulster title in Bonner's first season in charge in 2018 but opted out of the squad for the next two campaigns.

MacNiallais, 28, can play in midfield and the attack and his return will be a lift for the county after the shock Ulster Final defeat by Cavan.

The ability to kick long-range points is a feature of MacNiallais' game.

The Gweedore player featured on the Donegal team which reached the All-Ireland Final in the last reign of Jim McGuinness' reign in 2014.

He played in the first two years of Rory Gallagher's tenure but opted out for 2017 as he travelled to the US before pulling out of the squad once more after representing his county again during Bonner's first year in charge.

Meanwhile, a third member of the Mayo panel has retired in as many days after veteran midfielder Tom Parsons stepped away from the inter-county game.

On Sunday, Donal Vaughan ended his inter-county career before goalkeeper David Clarke followed suit on Monday.

Parsons' career was hindered in recent years by a serious knee injury he sustained in 2018.

The 33-year-old was not a regular in this year's championship although he did come on as a substitute in the All-Ireland semi-final win over Tipperary.