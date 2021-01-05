Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Rogers has previously worked as goalkeeping coach to a number of inter-county teams including Cavan

Former Dundalk goalkeeper Gary Rogers is the latest high-profile appointment to the backroom team of Monaghan football manager Seamus McEnaney.

Rogers announced his retirement from playing duty last month with his final game for the Lilywhites coming against Arsenal in the Europa League.

Four days earlier, he helped Dundalk clinch the FAI Cup as they beat League of Ireland champions Shamrock Rovers.

Donie Buckley and Jonny Davis have already joined McEnaney's staff.

Rogers had a 21-year career in the League of Ireland.

The Navan man has previously worked as a goalkeeping coach with the Cavan, Meath and Westmeath senior county teams.

Former Kerry and Mayo coach Buckley was drafted into to replace Conor Laverty, who was recently appointed Down Under-20 boss.

New strength and conditioning coach Davis is effectively swapping roles with Peter Donnelly, who is now part of the new Tyrone management team.

Monaghan retained their Division One League status during the autumn and will be in the new Division One Northern section which also includes Armagh, Donegal and Tyrone.

Prior to Christmas, another former Dundalk goalkeeper Steve Williams was appointed Louth goalkeeper coaching by new manager Mickey Harte.