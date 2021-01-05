Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

The GAA was able to complete the 2019 season in December but inter-county players are not allowed to train collectively at the moment following the introduction of the highest level Covid-19 restrictions

The GAA has said collective inter-county training will not resume until at least 1 February - a move which could see the National Leagues start being put back from late February.

Inter-county training was scheduled to resume on 15 January but following the surge in Covid-19 cases, the GAA has now made this latest decision.

"The current Level 5 restrictions in the South will run until 31 January at which point the GAA will review the current situation," said GAA director general Tom Ryan.

Speaking in a letter to GAA county secretaries, Ryan also said that club and county gyms must stay closed until further notice.

"It is important to note that outdoor gatherings on GAA property are not permitted," Ryan added

"The only current exemption to this is for walkways (which may stay open for use by the community with social distancing in place) and for clubs registered for the 'Ireland Lights Up' walking initiative.

"I fully appreciate the frustrations these additional restrictions may place on our inter-county players and management teams.

"However, the safety of everyone in the game and indeed the broader community has to be our primary focus."

The Football and Hurling Leagues are scheduled to resume in the final weekend of February - a month after the competitions usually get under way.

The GAA has already announced a change of format for this season's Football League which will see North and South Sections in all four divisions in order to lessen travel for teams plus a reduced number of round-robin games.

The GAA's Covid-19 Advisory Group are scheduled to meet next Monday to discuss the current Coronavirus situation.