Clarke played in four All-Ireland finals

Mayo goalkeeper David Clarke has called time on his inter-county career after 20 years with the Green and Red panel.

The Ballina Stephenites clubman won eight Connacht titles and two Football League Division One crowns with the western county.

A two-time All-Star, Clarke said he "lived my dream" while representing Mayo.

"Today I have decided it is the right time for me to step away from the Mayo senior football team," said Clarke.

"I have lived my dream and taken so much from the experience. I want to thank all of my past managers, coaches, medical staff and county board officials, from when I was under-16, minor, under-21 and senior."

Clarke started Mayo's All-Ireland final defeats in 2006, 2012, 2017 and 2020.

He was also in goal in the drawn decider against Dublin in 2016 only to be replaced by Robert Hennelly for the replay.

When Hennelly was shown a black card for taking down Dublin's Paddy Andrews, Clarke came on to play the final 30 minutes as the Dubs edged Mayo by a single point.

"I'm grateful to my club, Ballina Stephenites, their coaches and my schoolteachers who helped me develop as a player and to love the game," added Clarke.

"To the Mayo supporters, thank you for the support, it does make a difference.

"Finally, to all the players I played with, it was an honour to wear the jersey with you. I now look forward to giving more time to my club and returning to being a Mayo fan again."