Declan Bonner's Donegal lost to Cavan in the Ulster Championship final as they chased their third straight provincial title

Oisin McConville believes "underachievers" Donegal must recover from the "mental scars" of recent years if they are to challenge Dublin's inter-county dominance.

Donegal failed to progress from the All-Ireland Super8s in 2018 and 2019 before suffering provincial disappointment last year with defeat by Cavan in the Ulster final.

Speaking to Sportsound Extra Time, McConville says Declan Bonner's side must marry their talent with a stronger mentality.

"If I looked at Ulster, Donegal are now, as far as I'm concerned in the last three years, the biggest underachievers in the country," said McConville.

Donegal were clear favourites to capture a third successive Ulster crown this year only to be stunned 1-13 to 0-12 by Cavan in a thrilling decider at the Athletic Grounds in November.

The Tir Chonaill men will enter the 2021 season without selector Karl Lacey after the 2012 Footballer of the Year stepped away from the panel for family and work reasons.

"They have a very talented squad but just haven't been able to do it when it matters," added former Armagh forward McConville.

"I think we saw that again in this year's Ulster final against Cavan."

"If they can get themselves over the mental scars of the last couple of years, they have the squad to go up and change things."

McConville hopes for fixture schedule clarity

McConville also expressed a desire to see the GAA stick with the fixture schedule that "we stumbled upon" as a result of the coronavirus pandemic with the year being split in two for club and inter-county action.

"It's made for a much more attractive proposition for club and inter-county players and I think that's the way forward," said the 2002 All-Ireland winner.

"My hope is really that we're able to sort out that fixture situation and also that we have a defined season for players.

"Once we have that, players will prosper from there."

Last year, the All-Ireland SFC was played as a straight knockout competition for the first time since 2000 as part of the GAA's roadmap.

McConville (centre) believes the GAA would benefit from sticking with the season format they introduced during the pandemic

However, McConville does not feel as though that format works for Ulster teams and would like the Association's decision-makers to reinstate the backdoor system which gives teams a second chance if they lose in their provincial series.

"The thing we would like to see now is for not to go back to the old system but not to stay at knockout, there is probably a happy medium.

"When you think about how Ulster teams have prospered during the backdoor system, if I'm the manager of an Ulster team at this moment, straight knockout isn't an option for me.

"But I would like to see the backdoor system coming in because then there's an opportunity for some of those Ulster teams, like a Tyrone or a Donegal or a resurgent Armagh to go up there and maybe take a big scalp."

Listen to Oisin McConville's full interview on Sportsound Extra Time on BBC Radio Ulster from 18:05 GMT on Monday.