Connor McAliskey's last game for Tyrone was a substitute appearance in the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final defeat by Kerry

Lee Brennan and Connor McAliskey are among the players named in a preliminary 2021 Tyrone panel by new bosses Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher.

Brennan left Mickey Harte's Tyrone squad in May 2019 because of a lack of game time with McAliskey opting out for the entire 2020 campaign.

Dungannon Clarkes pair Paul Donaghy and Mark McKearney have been called up.

The duo were top scorers for the Clarkes in their run to the Tyrone senior championship title.

Logan and Dooher held team trials before Christmas in the format of in-house games at Tyrone's training grounds in Garvaghey.

Carrickmore's Jonathan Munroe, who hasn't played for the Tyrone senior squad since May 2017, has also earned a call-up following those trial matches.

Brennan part of victorious 2015 U21 squad

Trillick man Brennan was a key player in Tyrone's run to All-Ireland Under-21 success in 2015, when Logan, Dooher and Peter Canavan formed the management team.

Brennan is joined in the squad by former under-21 team-mate, Clonoe's Danny McNulty, who started as full-forward in their All-Ireland winning match but had never been called up to the senior team until now.

McNulty's Clonoe teammate McAliskey rejoins the squad after announcing in November 2019 that he was "physically and mentally" unable to fully commit for the 2020 season.

McAliskey helped Tyrone win successive Ulster titles in 2016 and 2017, and after recovering from a career-threatening injury, joined them in the 2018 All-Ireland final which they lost against a dominant Dublin side.

He finished that year as the joint-second top scorer in the championship but broke his ankle when playing for his club two weeks after the All-Ireland final.

Cormac Munroe captained the Tyrone under-17s in 2017 and helped the county's under-20s lift last year's Ulster title

Carrickmore Munroe duo included

Munroe's Carrickmore team-mate and namesake Cormac Munroe has also been selected for the preliminary panel having captained the Tyrone under-17s in 2017 and also having helped the county win last year's Ulster Under-20 title.

Other young players included after Coalisland's Tiarnan Quinn and Omagh defender Aidan Clarke who also played for last year's Tyrone under-20 side.

In addition, Dromore's Peter Teague is included after performing well in last year's club championship.

On the evening of his appointment as Tyrone joint-manager in November, Logan said the county's 2020 championship had been "a revelation".

"Everybody stood up and watched Tyrone football, so I'm sure there's players out there, and hopefully we'll be in a position to give those players an opportunity to wear a Tyrone jersey in upcoming years," he added.