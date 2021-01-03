Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Donal Vaughan appeared in five All-Ireland finals for Mayo

Mayo centre-back Donal Vaughan has retired from inter-county duty.

The 32-year-old's Mayo career spanned 12 years however he had an injury-plagued 2020 season.

Vaughan said his decision to hang up his boots was taken "with a heavy heart".

He appeared in five All-Ireland finals for Mayo and helped the county clinch six Connacht titles between 2009 and 2015.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the army of Mayo fans for all of their support over the years, especially to those who took the time to send me cards, letters and messages," Vaughan said.

Vaughan also won a Football League Division One title with Mayo in 2019 and played a key role in helping the western county force an All-Ireland final replay with Dublin in 2016 by kicking the penultimate score at Croke Park.

The Castlebar Mitchels clubman was sent off in the 2017 decider following a clash with Dublin's John Small as Mayo lost by a single point.

His statement continued: "To my fellow team-mates who I have soldiered with over the last twelve years: it has been an honour and a privilege to wear the green and red alongside you with pride. You are men of outstanding character and relentless drive.

"Finally, I would like to acknowledge how tough a year this has been for everybody. Stay strong and stay safe."