Ross McQuillan made his senior debut for Armagh in the 2018 Ulster Championship

Ross McQuillan has retuned to Armagh after a one-year stint in Australian Rules Football with Essendon.

McQuillan signed for the Melbourne-based club in 2019 but has opted not to return for the upcoming season.

The 21-year-old did not play for Essendon's senior team during his spell with the AFL outfit.

The former St Patrick's man featured for Armagh's underage and senior county football teams before his move to Australia.

McQuillan is the latest AFL player to return to Ireland. Conor McKenna left Essendon in September and featured for Tyrone's senior football team in the Ulster Championship while Derry's Conor Glass also returned home from Australia after a spell with Hawthorn.