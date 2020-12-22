Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Former Mayo and Kerry coach Donie Buckley and ex-Tyrone strength and conditioning coach Jonny Davis have been appointed to Seamus McEnaney's Monaghan football management team.

Buckley replaces Conor Laverty, who was recently appointed Down Under-20 boss.

Davis is effectively swapping roles with Peter Donnelly, who is now part of the new Tyrone management team.

Donnelly was in McEnaney's backroom team this year when Davis held a S&C role in Tyrone.

Davis was appointed to the Tyrone job 14 months ago after Donnelly left the Tyrone set-up to take a full-time job with Ulster Rugby, before he also took on the part-time Monaghan role.

However, Mickey Harte's decision to stand down last month saw new managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher appoint their own backroom team and Donnelly has returned to the Tyrone set-up.

Donnelly remains in the Ulster S&C role which Davis also previously fulfilled.

Buckley was part of Stephen Rochford's Mayo management team when the county reached All-Ireland Finals against Dublin in 2013, 2016 and 2017 where they were edged out by a point on each occasion.

He was also part of the Peter Keane's Kerry backroom team when the county reached last year's All-Ireland Final before departing from the Kingdom set-up earlier this season.