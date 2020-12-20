Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Cavan won the Anglo-Celt Cup after beating Donegal in the 2020 Ulster SFC final

A regionalised league structure and the introduction of the Tailteann Cup are the among the changes in next year's fixture calendar.

The league, which will not start until 27 February, will see north and south sections in each division.

It's followed by the championship with division three and four football teams to play in the Tailteann Cup instead of the All-Ireland SFC series.

In another change from this year, club fixtures will conclude the season.

The season starts with the league and Division One North will comprise Donegal, Tyrone, Monaghan and Armagh.

The top two from each of the eight sections will go through to their respective semi-finals, with the football finishing on 3/4 April and hurling a week later.

All-Ireland split

The Championship, which will have a January draw and May start, will be split with the teams in the top two league divisions playing in the All-Ireland SFC.

The Ulster SFC will be knockout with a with a back-door qualifier system while the introduction of the Tailteann Cup will see a two-tier All-Ireland series.

However, provincial champions will take part in the All-Ireland regardless of their league placing - this includes Division Three side Cavan, who won the Ulster title this year.

The Tailteann Cup final will be played between the All-Ireland football and hurling finals as the beginning of the club season prevents it being staged before the football decider.

The club season, from 25 July to 24 October, will include a return for the provincial championship which was cancelled this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The All-Ireland club final will be in January 2021 while in hurling Antrim will play in the 2021 Leinster championship along with Kilkenny, Dublin, Galway, Wexford and Laois.

Finally, all games apart from All-Ireland finals will be played to a finish on the day.