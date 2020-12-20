Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Rowe top-scored for Cork with 1-3 in the decider

Dublin ladies came from three points down at half-time to beat Cork 1-10 to 1-5 and secure their fourth All-Ireland senior football title in a row.

A penalty goal and two points from Carla Rowe early in the second half turned the game in the Dubs' favour as they went on to win by five points.

A well-taken Aine O'Sullivan goal after three minutes had put Cork in the ascendancy early on at Croke Park.

Dublin women's win follows the men's side lifting the title on Saturday.

It was a fifth All-Ireland success for the Dubs, who won their first title in 2010, and the third consecutive year that they have beaten Cork in the competition.

Victory in what was their seventh straight final means they join Cork and Kerry as the only counties to have won the championship four times in a row.

"We're immensely proud," Dublin's four-in-a-row manager Mick Bohan told TG4.

"In 2017 it was about just trying to win an All-Ireland and that focus has shifted to just trying to play the game the best that we can."

Orla Finn was Cork's top scorer with three points

Cork got off to a fantastic start when O'Sullivan scored a clinical goal after three minutes and, despite Dublin playing their way into the game more, two points from Orla Finn helped Cork go in at half-time 1-3 to 0-3 in the lead.

However, after an Aoife Kane put soon after the interval, Rowe brought Dublin level when she slotted home a penalty on 35 minutes after she had been fouled by goalkeeper Martina O'Brien.

Rowe added a point from a free three minutes later and went on to finish with a tally of 1-3 as Bohan's made sure of victory.

Dublin: C Trant; A Kane (0-1), N Collins, M Byrne; L Caffrey, S McGrath, S Goldrick; L Magee, J Dunne; N Owens (0-2), N McEvoy, C Rowe (1-3); S Aherne (0-1), N Healy (0-2), L Davey.

Substitutes: K Sullivan (0-1) for Aherne (h-t), S McCaffrey for McEvoy (47), O Nolan for Kane (47), C O'Connor for Owens (58), S Aherne for Davey (60).

Cork: M O'Brien; M Duggan, R Phelan, E Meaney; E O'Shea, A Hutchings, S Kelly; M O'Callaghan, H Looney; E Kiely, Á O'Sullivan (1-1), O Finn (0-3); C O'Sullivan (0-1), D O'Sullivan (c), S Noonan.

Substitutes: N Cotter for E Kiely (43), S O'Leary for Finn (53), L Coppinger for Noonan (53), A Kelleher for Meaney (60), M Cahalane to Kelly (60).