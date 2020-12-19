Con O'Callaghan fought out an fascinating battle with Oisin Mullin early on before the Dubs took control

Dublin secured a sixth straight All-Ireland title Football title as they dashed Mayo's hopes of a first triumph since 1951 with a 2-14 to 0-15 success.

Mayo fought back from Dean Rock's immediate goal to lead 0-8 to 1-3 but Con O'Callaghan netted to help the Dubs take a 2-6 to 0-10 half-time advantage.

Despite Robbie McDaid's black card, Dublin managed the game to take control in the third quarter.

As Mayo visibly tired, the champions pulled clear in the closing stages.

Dublin's incredible squad strength enabled them to bring on Brian Howard to midfield at half-time with the introductions of the likes of Paul Mannion and Colm Basquel in the second period making a difference.

In contrast, Mayo's bench didn't have anything like that impact with the half-time loss of influential wing-back Paddy Durcan because of injury a huge blow for James Horan's side.

Mayo will look back on dropping the ball the ball into Stephen Cluxton's hands on half a dozen occasions with weak shots which ensured quick turnovers.

But while the conceding two goals in the first half when they were well in the game, the crucial period of the contest was after half-time as they were unable to exploit their man advantage with the decision to use Durcan's replacement Michael Plunkett as a sweeper appearing an overly cautious call which seemed to see them lose momentum as Dublin began to take control.

However in the final analysis, Mayo managed only one point from play in the second half as they had to rely on Cillian O'Connor's frees which is not a statistic that is going to land All-Ireland Football Championship success.

Dublin's sixth straight title will only increase the debate about the advantage which the county's resources - including the capital city's population - gives them.

In truth, the Dubs didn't need to be close to their optimum form to subdue probably the country's second or possibly third best side and that reality is something Croke Park bosses may have to reflect on in the coming weeks and months when resources are being allocated to their units around the Emerald Isle.