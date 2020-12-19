Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Dublin ladies footballers will aim for a fourth straight All-Ireland Senior title when they face Cork in Sunday's decider at Croke Park.

It could be a momentous weekend for Dublin football with the men short odds to win a sixth straight Sam Maguire Cup on Saturday.

However, Cork have form over Dublin having defeated then in the 2014, 2015 and 2016 deciders.

Dublin beat Cork in the 2018 decider before winning last year's semi-final.

The Dubs are aiming for a fifth triumph after winning their first title in 2010 while Cork won 11 out of 12 titles between 2005 and 2016.

Both sides have shown assured form en route to another final meeting.

Cork scored a crucial group victory over Munster rivals Kerry to kick-start their campaign, before Áine Terry O'Sullivan's hat-trick of goals helped Ephie Fitzgerald's side to a 7-9 to 2-6 win against Cavan, to book a slot in the semi-finals.

At Croke Park last time out, Cork went through the gears against Galway, nine points from Orla Finn, and goals from Ciara O'Sullivan and Melissa Duggan sending them through to the Final.

Dublin's Carla Rowe (right) goes into the decider bang in form after hitting 2-4 in the semi-final win over Armagh

Finn is out in front as Cork's leading scorer with 1-17, followed by Saoirse Noonan (3-4) and Áine Terry O'Sullivan (3-3)

Dublin have bagged 5-43 in their three matches to date, while conceding 6-28, three of those goals against Armagh in the recent semi-final.

Dublin's 3-13, including 2-4 for Carla Rowe, was good enough for victory against the Orchard County, who deposited 3-8 at Kingspan Breffni.

That five-point winning margin was Dublin's biggest in the Championship, as they got past Donegal in the opening round by three, before seeing off Waterford by four.

Dublin have the ability to contribute scores from so many areas of the pitch, with 15 different players on the scoreboard over the course of three games.

Just two counties in the history of the senior championship have claimed four successive titles during winning runs - Cork and Kerry - and Dublin, appearing in a seventh straight Final, have the chance to join that elite band.

There's one change for Dublin from the semi-final victory over Armagh - with Niamh McEvoy replacing Sarah McCaffrey.

Cork are unchanged from the team that accounted for Galway at the semi-final stage.

Cork: M O'Brien; E Meaney, R Phelan, S Kelly; M Duggan, A Hutchings, E O'Shea; M O'Callaghan, H Looney; E Kiely, C O'Sullivan, O Finn; Á O'Sullivan, D O'Sullivan (capt), S Noonan.

Dublin: C Trant; M Byrne, N Collins, A Kane; L Caffrey, S McGrath, S Goldrick; L Magee, J Dunne; N Healy, L Davey, C Rowe; S Aherne (capt), N McEvoy, N Owens.