Mayo have lost nine All-Ireland finals since their last triumph in 1951 - including three one-point defeats by Dublin over the last eight years

All-Ireland Football Final: Dublin v Mayo Venue: Croke Park Date: Saturday, 19 December Throw-in: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Match report on BBC Sport website

Croke Park will be empty as Irish eyes are fixed on their TV screens with almost grim fascination as they see Mayo facing six-in-row-seeking Dublin in the All-Ireland Football final.

Saturday's decider will see Mayo aim to end an All-Ireland final curse which has seen them lose nine deciders since their last triumph in 1951.

Since 2013, they have lost three finals to Dublin by one point.

After each heartbreaking defeat, we wrote Mayo's obituary.

But their resilience continues to stagger us and in this year of all years, it seems fitting that they are back in search of their Holy Grail as they face a Dublin team who have all the advantages of unmatched resources in addition to the capital city's population.

Witness Cillian O'Connor whose cruel late free miss in 2017, when a seemingly perfectly-curled kick somehow straightened up in its final split second of flight to cannon off an upright, was a turning point as Dublin snatched a dramatic one-point win as Dean Rock hit a last-gasp winning free.

You couldn't have imagined O'Connor playing in another All-Ireland Final after that desperate disappointment yet three years on, he is playing the football of his career as emphasised by the 4-9 haul he hit in the semi-final mauling of Tipperary two weeks ago.

Brian Fenton and Cillian O'Connor both produced tour de force displays in the team's semi-finals

While Mayo have received criticism for failing to show composure in the big moments against the Dubs over the past eight seasons, that overlooks the fact that they have been the only consistent challengers to Dublin in the current era.

The Dubs have not lost a championship game since being ambushed by Donegal in the 2014 All-Ireland semi-final and their run of success has led people such as RTE pundit Colm O'Rourke to say that the capital city's team should be divided up to make inter-county football a level playing field again.

A year later, they beat Kerry in a one-sided affair at a wet Croke Park. In the 2016 final replay, they repeated their one-point 2013 triumph over Mayo, before the Connacht county suffered the same fate a year later amid O'Connor's aforementioned misfortune in a game the westerners still seemed set to win for long periods despite Donal Vaughan's sending-off.

In terms of the tactical battle, Mayo boss James Horan opted to effectively go man for man in defence against Tipperary which meant a two-man full-back line as they opted to use the spare man in attack.

Early on, it did leave Mayo exposed in defence as Lee Keegan and Chris Barrett looked unsure under the high ball although Tipperary were not able to exploit two glorious goal chances as David Clarke made saves.

Keegan and Barrett were soon among the Mayo defenders bombing forward as they produced some irresistible football to lead 4-12 to 1-5 with the ever-industrious Kevin McLoughlin's accurate passing setting up a couple of O'Connor's goals.

O'Shea unfairly maligned

With the game already over, Mayo's defence looked decidedly shaky during the second half as Tipp, don't forget a Division Three side despite their Munster Final win, racked up a 3-13 total which could have even greater.

Those defensive difficulties have only increased Dublin's already firm favouritism for the decider.

Midfielder Brian Fenton produced an exhibition in their facile semi-final win over Cavan and Mayo surely won't make the same mistake of giving him too much time on the ball.

Whether Aidan O'Shea, unfairly maligned in many quarters as he continues to produce a mountain of unselfish work for his county, or more likely Matthew Ruane is delegated to shackle Fenton, it will be a key tussle from Mayo's perspective.

One of the difficulties Mayo may face is that even if Fenton is reasonably curtailed, you still have the play-making Ciaran Kilkenny to contend with.

Kevin McLoughlin's enterprise and passing continues to be an important part of Mayo's game plan

Dublin's embarrassment of attacking riches

By his imperious standards, Kilkenny was subdued against Cavan but still managed to hit four points from play in their 1-24 total.

Of the Dublin attack in the semi-final, Con O'Callaghan and Paddy Small looked the sharpest against the Breffnimen but the likes of Niall Scully or Sean Bugler could prove the danger men on Saturday. And that's not to mention, Dean Rock's free-taking accuracy and ability to kick points from play as well.

Like Mayo, the Dublin defenders love to attack as well with youngster Robbie McDaid particularly standing out in that regard to date in the campaign.

But Mayo have young stars of their own in the speedy Tommy Conroy, Ruane and Eoin McLoughlin.

We won't be able to take our eyes off this one.