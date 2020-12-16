Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Kieran Donaghy and Kieran McGeeney in 2006

Kerry gaelic football legend Kieran Donaghy has joined Kieran McGeeney's backroom team at Armagh.

Donaghy won four All-Ireland titles with the Kingdom and was a three-time All Star before retiring in 2018.

McGeeney said Donaghy brings "a wealth of experience and skill" to the Orchard County's set-up.

"He will be a valued addition to the excellent team of committed people that are driving this team forward," said McGeeney.

"Our players will benefit enormously from his insights and presence and I believe this is a positive development for Armagh GAA particularly as we look towards 2021."

Armagh's season ended after defeat by Donegal at the semi-final stage of the rescheduled Ulster Championship.