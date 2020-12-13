Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Niall McKenna was millimetres away from scoring an Antrim goal

Antrim have won the Joe McDonagh Cup after defeating Kerry by 0-22 to 1-17 in a tense final at Croke Park.

In a keenly-contested first-half, Antrim went in one point behind at the break after Mikey Boyle's Kerry goal.

However Darren Gleeson's side hit six unanswered points after the restart to move five up.

The Kingdom fought back to cut Antrim's lead to only two and the Saffrons needed four points from substitute Neil McManus to clinch victory.

Conal Cunning also made a difference as he fired over crucial points from play while free-taker Ciaran Clarke finished with a 0-11 tally for the victors.

After Antrim raced into a four-point advantage by the first water break - largely thanks to the efforts of Clarke and James McNaughton- the game turned on its head when Boyle netted on the 20-minute mark.

Saffrons defender Matthew Donnelly appeared to misjudge the flight of a long Kerry ball in the sun, which allowed Boyle the time to stroke a low finish below Antrim keeper Ryan Elliott and reduce the deficit to one.

From there, it was a nip-and-tuck until the half-time whistle. Shane Conway brought Kerry level with a well-taken free from the sideline, and the full-forward again levelled the game once Michael Bradley struck for Antrim.

Clarke and Daniel Collins again exchanged points before Antrim were inches away from grabbing a goal.

Niall McKenna looked certain to score but his deflected shot was scooped away by Kerry keeper John B O'Halloran, with the match officials deciding that not all of the sliotar was over the line.

Clarke again pointed before Conway restored parity, however Kerry snuck ahead for the first time through Michael O'Leary to take a 1-7 to 0-9 lead at the interval.

Clinical Antrim respond in style

Antrim came out firing after the restart and hit six unanswered points - four from the excellent Clarke and individual scores from substitute McManus and McKenna.

Padraig Boyle halted Antrim's momentum but the returning Neil McManus split the posts with a free to give the Saffrons a 0-16 to 1-8 lead at the second water break.

Conway and Colm Harty narrowed Antrim's lead to bring the lead down to three, however Clarke took his tally to 11 and substitute Conal Cunning hit his first score to bring the advantage up to six points.

Scores from Michael and Brendan O'Leary, plus two points from the superb Conway and Collins, brought Antrim's lead down to two with three minutes remaining to set up a tense finale in Dublin.

Cunning - with the assistance of Hawkeye - and McManus, either side of a Conway free, gave the Saffrons breathing space in five minutes of injury-time.

Two more Conway points had the Saffrons sweating but Gleeson's men held on to spark wild Antrim celebrations at the empty Croke Park.