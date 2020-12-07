Former Derry Under-20 Anton Tohill signs extension with AFL side Collingwood
Former Derry Under-20 player Anton Tohill has signed a new one-year deal with AFL club Collingwood.
The 20-year-old joined the Melbourne club in 2018 on a two-year international B rookie deal which expired in October.
The Swatragh clubman is yet to make a senior appearance for the Magpies but has impressed in his Victorian Football League outings.
Tohil won minor and under-20 titles with Derry before moving Down Under.
Last season Collingwood advanced to the finals series before their season was ended in the semi-finals.