Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Tohill joined Collingwood in 2018 on a two-year deal

Former Derry Under-20 player Anton Tohill has signed a new one-year deal with AFL club Collingwood.

The 20-year-old joined the Melbourne club in 2018 on a two-year international B rookie deal which expired in October.

The Swatragh clubman is yet to make a senior appearance for the Magpies but has impressed in his Victorian Football League outings.

Tohil won minor and under-20 titles with Derry before moving Down Under.

Last season Collingwood advanced to the finals series before their season was ended in the semi-finals.