Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

The Armagh squad celebrate after Saturday's thrilling All-Ireland Premier Junior Final win over Cavan

Armagh joint-captain Orlagh Murray says Saturday's thrilling All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie title triumph has still not quite "sunk in".

The Armagh women had to endure a frantic late Cavan effort before clinching the county's first All-Ireland camogie title since 1993.

"It was such a nerve-wracking game," Murray told BBC Radio Ulster Sportsound Extra-Time.

Cavan had a last-gasp chance which - if netted - would have earned a replay.

But somehow, Armagh managed to blocked Sinead McKenna's pointblank goal attempt which seemed certain to bulge the net at Kingspan Breffni.

"That last goal they were going for, if you had to throw your body in the way, it just had to be done," said Murray.

The final whistle blew seconds later and was greeted with high emotion in the Armagh camp.

'The hits were hard. It was such a battle'

Goalkeeper Ciarrai Devlin who lost her father in tragic circumstances earlier this year was embraced by her mother with delirium setting in amongst the other Armagh players after they had righted their All-Ireland Final defeat of four years ago.

"The hits were hard. It was such a battle out there. It was war," added Murray.

"I watched it yesterday morning over again on the BBC iPlayer and what a match it was to watch back! For it to be streamed live and people to watch it all over the world.

"There were nine players who were on the 2016 team that were defeated in Croke Park. There was a lot of hurt still there from that loss.

"And it was 27 years since we've won the title and that was way too long for the calibre of players we have in Armagh."

Naturally, most of the headlines were grabbed by Ciara Donnelly she hit an astonishing haul of 13 points which included scores that the likes of Joe Canning would have been proud.

Donnelly contribute more than two-thirds of Armagh's 19 points with her sister Leanne chipping in with 0-4 for good measure.

"I don't even think you would see hurlers taking some of the points that they took," added the Armagh joint-captain.

The Ulster counties battled in the Premier Junior decider at Kingspan Breffni

The emotions continued on the trip back home to Armagh as village after village welcomed their returning heroes.

"With the restrictions you couldn't have the normal kind of homecoming but I have to say a massive thank you to all the people who lined the streets of the villages coming into Armagh," continued Murray.

"It was unbelievable to see the pride and joy in people's faces after such a miserable year. Bringing that cup back and seeing that excitement was just brilliant."

Overall, the day was a marvellous showcase for Ulster camogie with the BBC and other broadcasters showing the province's players who delivered an afternoon of tremendous entertainment and skill for the viewers as Down later defeated a brave Antrim team in the Intermediate decider.

"To have four Ulster teams in All-Ireland Finals was just fantastic. It just shows the level of camogie in Ulster.

"Hopefully now Down will get up into the senior grade. They are a fantastic outfit and I'd say they would be well able to take on the likes of Galway and Cork.

"Even for ourselves, our next aim is to get up into intermediates and just trying to improve ourselves.

"And with Cavan and Antrim too, their standard of camogie was first class and they should be so proud of themselves."

Listen back to this interview and all of Monday's Sportsound Extra-time