Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Cillian O'Connor hit an astonishing 4-9 for Mayo

Mayo's first-half display set up a 5-20 to 3-13 win over Tipperary as they secured an All-Ireland SFC final against six-in-a-row seeking Dublin.

The Connacht county have lost three finals against Dublin by one point over the last eight seasons but continue to be the champions' closest challengers.

Cillian O'Connor's form on Sunday as he hit 4-9 will give Mayo belief they can win a first title in 69 years.

Tipp missed two early goal chances before Mayo soon put the match to bed.

Mayo's defensive frailty, as they were outscored 2-8 to 1-8 in the second half with Tipperary also missing several other goal chances, will be a concern for manager James Horan.

But with the match already decided by half-time, as O'Connor's three goals and a further three-pointer by his brother Diarmuid left Mayo 4-12 to 1-5 ahead, it was perhaps not surprising that their performance level dipped significantly in the second period.

More to follow.