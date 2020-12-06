Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Mickey Graham hopes Cavan's success this year boosted the morale of people in the county who lost family members because of Covid-19

Cavan boss Mickey Graham has paid tribute to his players after a "rollercoaster" campaign came to an end with their 1-24 to 0-12 All-Ireland semi-final defeat by champions Dublin.

A month after being relegated to Division Three, Cavan clinched a shock Ulster title triumph before the Dubs proved too strong at Croke Park.

"I'm so proud of the lads," Graham told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"They have had a lot of knocks along the way these last two years.

"They have kept plugging away and kept at it.

"Many times during this championship we looked dead and buried but they believed in themselves and kept coming back. It's been a rollercoaster championship."

'Young people saw us win an Ulster SFC'

Despite the defeat, the Cavan players will surely forever remain heroes in the communities after clinching a first Ulster title since 1997 for the Breffni county.

"I'm just glad the younger people in Cavan got to see Cavan winning an Ulster Championship," added Graham.

"If we inspire the next generation of footballers that is a success."

Amid Covid-19, the Cavan squad were unable to celebrate their remarkable Ulster triumph with the people of the county in the time-honoured fashion and Graham admitted that had been "hard" for his players.

"But I know it (winning the Ulster title) made so many people in Cavan happy.

"We've lost so many good people this year through Covid and other things. Hopefully that lifts the spirits of those families and gives them something to be happy about."

After working bravely to stay in touch with Dublin during the first half of Saturday's semi-final as they trailed 0-12 to 0-7 at the break, Cavan were unable to live with the six-in-a-row seeking champions in the second 35 minutes as they were run ragged by a team that appears to be only getting better.

Cavan hoped to cause an ever bigger shock that their Ulster Final triumph but ultimately proved no match for the all-conquering Dubs

'Everybody is beatable in any sport'

Asked whether Dublin are beatable, Graham could only take solace in the law of averages rather than any current footballing evidence.

"Everybody is beatable in any sport.

"It's going to happen sooner or later whether it's this year, next year or the year after.

"You can't keep going forever but it will take a good team to beat them.

"What's most impressive of all is their work ethic.

"They showed how football should be played and when you didn't have the ball, how you go and get it back.

"They are so well drilled and confident in their ability that they never panic."

As to what Cavan need to do to attempt to somehow close what may appear an unbridgeable gap, Graham quickly reeled off a long list.

"It's going to take more work on the field, more work on the conditioning end of things, more work in the mental side of things and getting people wanting to work hard, have the right attitude and want play to Cavan. That's what we have to do now."