Thomas Galligan (right) was well-shackled in his full-forward and was sent off after getting a second yellow card late on

Dublin stayed on course for a sixth successive All-Ireland Football title by outclassing Cavan 1-23 to 0-12 in the semi-final at Croke Park.

Cavan's early salvo saw them twice lead but with Brian Fenton dominating around midfield, Dublin soon took control to move 0-12 to 0-7 up by half-time.

Three unanswered Dublin points after the break put the game to bed and they refused to let up thereafter.

The Dubs continued to score at will and Robbie McDaid palmed in a late goal.

After their shock Ulster Final win over Donegal, many people's second favourites for the All-Ireland title, Cavan had hoped to summon up an even bigger sensation but while they remained just about in the contest up until half-time, there was something of an inevitability as Dublin pulled clear in the third quarter.

To their credit, Cavan kept battling and three successive points in a two-minute period cut Dublin's lead to 0-21 to 0-12 just after the hour mark.

But Dean Rock's perfectly-weighted fisted pass then set up impressive wing-back McDaid's late three-pointer after the Dubs had missed a couple of earlier goal chances.

After getting their tactics so right in the Ulster decider, Cavan's match ups didn't prove nearly as effective at Croke Park as Fenton was given far too much space to put his stamp on the contest.

In addition, Mickey Graham's decision to employ arguably the player of the Ulster Championship Thomas Galligan at full-forward didn't work and his disappointing evening ended with a late sending off after he picked up a second yellow card.

More to follow.