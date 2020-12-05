Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

The Ulster counties battled in the Premier Junior decider at Kingspan Breffni

Ciara Donnelly's 13 points helped Armagh camogs earn a 0-19 to 3-7 win over Cavan in a thrilling All-Ireland Premier Junior Final at Breffni Park.

A Rosie Crowe McKeever goal put Cavan 1-4 to 0-3 up only for Armagh to hit seven answered points before half-time.

However further goals from Crowe McKeever and Sinead McKeever put Cavan one ahead with six minutes left.

But Donnelly hit four Armagh points before Cavan had a last-gasp goal chance blocked on the line.

The pointblank late chance fell to Cavan's best forward McKenna but her effort was somehow stopped as time ran out for the home side.

Donnelly's sister Leanne also finished with 0-4 for Armagh to cap a remarkable day for the siblings.

The final whistle was an emotional moment for Armagh keeper Ciarrai Devlin after the tragic passing of her father Gerard, who took his own life recently.

Marginal favourites Armagh, who last won the title in 1993, lead 0-2 to 0-1 early on after points from the Donnelly sisters but Cavan then outscored the Orchard County women 1-3 to 0-1 to move into a four-point lead by the 16th minute as Crowe McKeever jinked her way through the defence by firing to the roof of the net.

However, the goal only spurred Armagh to totally dominate after the first waterbreak as they hit five straight points before half-time with another Ciara Donnelly score stretching their unbroken sequence to eight after the break.

But once again, the match then turned as Crowe McKeever's 35th-minute goal was followed by further points by Orla Smith and McKeever to put Cavan one ahead.

Armagh seemed to have weather the storm as a Leanne Donnelly point put them two ahead after 48 minutes only for McKenna's 54th-minute goal to restore Cavan's advantage as her fierce shot beat Orchard keeper Devlin.

However, Donnelly took control of the contest in the closing minutes with four straight points - including two sensational scores from distance.

The dramatic finale came deep in injury-time as McKenna seemed certain to net a goal which would have ensured a replay only for her effort to be bravely blocked.