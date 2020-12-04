Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

All-Ireland Ladies Junior Football Final: Wicklow v Fermanagh Date: Saturday, 5 December Throw-in: 16:00 GMT Venue: Parnell Park, Dublin Coverage: Match report on BBC Sport website

Fermanagh ladies will aim to repeat their first All-Ireland Junior Football triumph in 2017 when they face Wicklow in Saturday's decider at Parnell Park.

The Erne women, beaten by Louth in last year's final, take on a Wicklow side that defeated them in their opening group match this season.

Fermanagh will be boosted by the inclusion of captain Courteney Murphy who has shrugged off a hand injury.

Murphy hasn't played since suffering the injury in the Wicklow opener.

Wicklow won that game 0-9 to 1-2 and another close encounter is anticipated at Parnell Park.

There's huge motivation for both teams to claim the silverware, and also the added prize of 2021 Intermediate Championship football.

Wicklow, junior champions in 1990 and 2011, are aiming to bounce back to the intermediate grade at the first attempt, following relegation last year.

Both teams are capable of racking up big scores, as evidenced in their respective semi-finals.

Wicklow put 7-11 past Antrim while Fermanagh registered 4-10 in their victory over Limerick, who won the title in 2018.

Fermanagh's Eimear Smyth was the 2019 junior players' player of the year and has been in blistering form again this season.

She's at the top of the scoring charts with a massive haul of 5-11 which is five points clear of Wicklow's Meadhbh Deeney, who has contributed 4-11 to her team's campaign.

Bláithín Bogue, Joanne Doonan and Róisín O'Reilly are other Fermanagh players who have the ability to aid the Erne County's scoring cause, while Marie Kealy, Clodagh Fox, captain Laura Hogan and Sarah Miley have also contributed hugely to Wicklow during the campaign to date.

Fermanagh: S Murphy; S McQuade, E Murphy, M McGloin; M Flynn, C Murphy (capt.), S McCarville; R O'Reilly, A Flanagan; S McCausland, R McDonald, A Maguire; J Doonan, E Smyth, A O'Brien.

Wicklow: L Dempsey; E Mulhall, SJ Winders, L Dunne; A Conroy, S Hogan, J Nolan Byrne; A Gorman, J Kinch; L Ahern, L Hogan (capt.), S Miley; C Fox, M Deeney, M Kealy.