All-Ireland Football semi-final: Cavan v Dublin Venue: Croke Park Date: Saturday, 5 December Throw-in: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster MW; live text and match report on BBC Sport website

After causing the shock of the Ulster SFC ages by beating Donegal two weeks ago, Cavan will bid for an even bigger sensation in Saturday's All-Ireland Football semi-final against Dublin.

Following the events at the Athletic Grounds, it seems foolhardy to totally dismisses Cavan's chances but that the pundits and bookies are doing.

On Friday morning, one prominent Irish bookmaker had the six-in-a-row seeking Dubs at 50-1 on.

The Breffnimen were priced at 16-1.

Of course, being classed as no hopers for the second match in succession will in no way deflate Mickey Graham and his players.

Cian Mackey, part of the Cavan squad for 15 years prior to his retirement from inter-county duty in January, told BBC Sport Northern Ireland earlier this week that his former team-mates went into the Ulster decider completely convinced they were going to win and said that mindset would be unchanged for their Croke Park mission.

Cavan will surely aim to disrupt Dublin's key playmaker Ciaran Kilkenny

Cavan 'harried and hassled' Donegal

Cavan's approach in stunning Donegal was largely founded on their astonishing 'in-the-opposition's faces' tactic which saw the Breffnimen harry and hassle the then Ulster holders when they ventured beyond the 65-metre line.

Perhaps even more significant was Cavan's ability to deny Donegal the simple 'out ball' which led to numerous turnovers as Declan Bonner's side were either dispossessed or forced to attempt over-ambitions passes.

With Croke Park a much bigger pitch than the tight confines of the Athletic Grounds, there will be more than a degree of doubt whether Graham's side can produce a repeat performance in this regard.

Cavan will surely look to disrupt Dublin's key playmaker Ciaran Kilkenny while the likes of in-form Niall Scully and Con O'Callaghan, if indeed they all do start amid the champions' embarrassment of attacking riches, will surely also be man-marked.

Mackey believe Killian Brady and Padraig Faulkner could be the men delegated to shackle Dublin's 'quarter-back' Kilkenny and the speedy O'Callaghan.

However, the problem for Cavan could be in that even if they do manage to quieten the likes of Kilkenny, O'Callaghan and Scully, Dubs manager Dessie Farrell will quickly be able to call on talented reinforcements.

For example, Paul Mannion, Kevin McManamon and Brian Howard all could only make the Dublin bench for the 3-21 to 0-9 Leinster Final demolition of Meath two weeks ago.

Donegal opted not to man-mark Gearoid McKiernan in the Ulster Final and it proved a mistake

McKiernan display will be crucial for Cavan

Sean Bugler and Paddy Small started in the Leinster decider with new manager Farrell also including Robbie McDaid in defence as Cormac Costello and Eric Lowndes had to be content with substitute roles.

While Dublin's attacking options appear endless, Cavan's forwards also showed tremendous verve in the Ulster decider as the introduction of fit-again James Smith gave the Breffnimen an added dimension.

Donegal missed a trick in not man-marking midfielder Gearoid McKiernan as he drove into enemy territory time and time, supporting the similar efforts of Crosserlough star Smith and many people's player of the Ulster Championship, Thomas Galligan.

With that in mind, it seems inconceivable Dublin won't have something up their sleeve to counter McKiernan - although the talent-laden Dubs tend to concentrate on attack rather than over-worrying about the opposition.

In the final analysis, Cavan have nothing to lose in this game.

If they get annihilated by Dublin, it will be a case of 'I told you so' and little gloss will be taken off their astonishing and totally deserved Ulster Final victory.

That means Cavan can play with a devil may care attitude and that sense of taking on the champion, going "toe-to-toe with the Dubs" as Cian Mackey described it, could perhaps ruffle Dessie Farrell's side - if only to the extent of having to bring on the reinforcements earlier than they would have intended.

It seems foolish to back against a relatively comfortable Dublin win but after their Athletic Grounds heroics, there is that thought at the back of the mind, than Cavan could perhaps produce another gargantuan 70-plus minutes which could trouble probably the greatest team in the history of gaelic football.