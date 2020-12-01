Fermanagh ladies won the All-Ireland Junior title in 2017 by overcoming Derry in a replay but were beaten by Louth in last year's decider

Fermanagh Ladies football captain Courteney Murphy remains hopeful that she will be fit to lead her side out against Wicklow in Saturday's All-Ireland Junior Championship Final.

Murphy, 23, has played just an hour of the campaign after injuring her hand in the opening game also against Wicklow.

"It has been a wait and hope game but I'm kind of hopeful that I will get some involvement anyway," said Murphy.

Fermanagh lost last year's final to Louth after winning the 2017 title.

"It was a bit of a tough watch from the sidelines so I'm hoping that come Saturday, that I will be able to play," said Murphy, who lined out at centre half-back in last year's decider.

"I've been running about, it's just the hand. It's just a wait and see thing and hopefully come Saturday I'll be able to get it strapped up and I'll go out."

Joanne Doonan (centre) and Molly Flynn in action in last year's All-Ireland Final defeat by Louth

Fermanagh lost to Wicklow in opener

After losing their opening game to Wicklow by 0-9 to 1-2, Fermanagh needed to beat Carlow to progress from Group A, while their 4-10 to 4-3 victory over Limerick in the All-Ireland semi-final means Murphy has a chance to make her comeback in the Parnell Park decider.

But even if she is not called upon by manager Jonny Garrity, she is desperate to help her side go one better than last year's final defeat.

"On the day what can I do for the team? If that's from the sidelines I constantly need to be giving encouragement.

"I might not be able to lead them from the pitch, but whatever I can do from the sideline that's just my focus to help the team."

Wicklow, are unbeaten to date in this year's competition, and following their relegation from the Intermediate grade in 2019, they have been pointed to as the team to beat from a long way out.

Fermanagh must stifle in-form Wicklow attack

According to Murphy, Fermanagh will aim to stifle Wicklow's in-form forwards and show their own attacking prowess.

"They're a very physical team. I think you can expect that when you are coming from Intermediate. They are going to be tough.

"Unfortunately, we didn't play them in the league this year. It was one of our last two games that were called off because of Covid.

"We knew they were going to be strong, especially in their full-forward line, they are good shooters up there.

"And even their ball carrying skills around the middle and their half-backs attacking. We know they are powerful up front and they can do damage.

"We expect the same on Saturday, but hopefully we will be able to hold them out and play our own attacking game."