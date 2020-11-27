Antrim captain Conor McCann hit 2-3 in Antrim's win over Kerry two weeks ago

Antrim will secure a place in the Joe McDonagh Cup Final if they avoid defeat in Saturday's final group game against Meath in Navan.

Kerry have already qualified for the decider despite losing to the Saffrons at Corrigan Park two weeks ago.

That was Antrim's second win of the campaign with the Saffrons also earning a high-scoring draw in Carlow.

Even defeat may not stop Antrim from reaching the final given their 27-point scoring difference lead over Carlow.

Carlow will need a massive win over Westmeath in Mullingar and hope that the Saffrons slip up to the extent that the scoring difference is in their favour by the end of the games.

That looks a fanciful prospect but Antrim manager Darren Gleeson will want his side to secure the conclusive victory which avoids the need for any calculators at the conclusion of Saturday's games which both throw in at 13:00 BST.

Antrim will go in as favourites against a Meath team that have lost all three of their games to date and sit bottom of the table.

However, Meath can be difficult opponents on home turf and they ran Carlow to a one-point defeat at Dr Cullen Park last time out.

With Neil McManus having been ruled out so far during the campaign by the injury he sustained in the Division 2A League Final win over Kerry last month, captain Conor McCann and Ciaran Clarke have taken up the scoring mantle for the Saffrons.

Clarke has amassed 4-24 in their three group games to date and while 1-19 of the tally has been from placed balls, it still represents remarkable scoring.

McCann netted twice in the 3-18 to 2-14 victory over Kerry when Michael Bradley also notched a three-pointer.

If the Saffrons do emerge from the weekend unscathed, they will surely go in the final as favourites against Kingdom side that they have beaten twice over the past six weeks.