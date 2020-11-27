Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Kelly Mallon's first-half goal helped Armagh defeat Mayo to reach the last four

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football semi-final: Dublin v Armagh Date: Saturday, 28 November Throw-in: 16:30 GMT Venue: Kingspan Breffni, Cavan Coverage: Match report on the BBC Sport website

Armagh ladies are unchanged side from the side that beat Mayo for Saturday's All-Ireland Senior Football semi-final against four-in-a-row seeking Dublin.

The Orchard women will be underdogs at Kingspan Breffni in the counties' first championship meeting since Dublin's 11-point semi-final win in 2015.

Dublin recall All-Stars Sinéad Goldrick and Siobhán McGrath who missed the recent four-point win over Waterford.

Orlagh Nolan and Caoimhe O'Connor drop to the Dublin bench for Saturday's tie.

Dublin are aiming to make it through to a seventh successive Brendan Martin Cup decider while Armagh's last appearance in the decider was in 2006.

Dublin have six players who started on that occasion listed in the team to face Armagh five years on, namely goalkeeper Ciara Trant, Goldrick, Noelle Healy, Carla Rowe, Niamh McEvoy and Lyndsey Davey.

Armagh believe 'we can beat' four-in-a-row seeking Dubs - Catherine Marley

For Armagh, in-form Aimee Mackin, Caroline O'Hanlon, Sarah Marley and captain Kelly Mallon are the four players who started in 2015 who are listed to line out.

It's a daunting task for Armagh but they pose a genuine threat with Orchard County racking up 10-28 in two group games against Tyrone and Mayo.

Mackin has been sensational to date, registering 3-13 across the course of those two games and turning in successive player of the match displays.

Captain Mallon has also been impressive in attack, with 2-6 to her name, while Aoife McCoy bagged a hat-trick of goals in the Tyrone opener.

Dublin topped their group with victories over Donegal and Waterford - winning the first game against the Ulster outfit by three points, before defeating the Déise by four.

Skipper Sinéad Aherne is Dublin's leading scorer with 1-12, and the Sky Blues have had 12 different scorers across the course of their two matches.

While Armagh might be reliant on the scoring prowess of Mackin and Mallon, with evergreen O'Hanlon pulling the strings, Dublin have the ability to pop up with scoring contributions from all over the pitch.

The reward for is a final meeting at Croke Park on 20 December against Cork or Galway, who meet in the second semi-final next weekend.

Armagh: A Carr; S Marley, C McCambridge, S Grey; T Grimes, B Mackin, G Ferguson; N Coleman, A Bellew; C Marley, A McCoy, A Mackin; C O'Hanlon, K Mallon (capt.), E Lavery.

Dublin: C Trant; M Byrne, N Collins, L Caffrey; A Kane, S McGrath, S Goldrick; L Magee, J Dunne; C Rowe, L Davey, S McCaffrey; S Aherne (capt.), N McEvoy, N Healy.