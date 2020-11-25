Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Fergal Logan and Brian Dooher could link up in the Tyrone management team

BBC Sport NI understands that Fergal Logan and Mickey Donnelly are the only two candidates in the mix to succeed Mickey Harte as Tyrone manager.

Red Hands U21 boss Logan and Mickey Donnelly, who recently quit as Derry U20s manager, are due to be interviewed for the job on Wednesday night.

Logan, who played for Tyrone in the 1980s and 1990s, is thought to be the front-runner in the 'two horse' race.

There's speculation that Brian Dooher and Collie Holmes are on his ticket.

Dooher is a three-times All-Ireland winner who captained Tyrone to the Sam Maguire in 2005 and 2008.

Holmes who was also a key player in that squad and recently managed Dungannon Clarke's to club success in Tyrone.

Ulster success

Donnelly, from the Aghaloo club, managed Tyrone minors to an Ulster title in 2012 and during a recent three-year stint at the helm of Derry U20s he won the provincial title in 2018 at the age group.

Logan's connection with the current Tyrone senior squad sees the former All Ireland U21 winning manager enter the interview process as clear favourite to succeed Mickey Harte.

From that 2015 U21 squad Kieran McGeary, Lee Brennan, Mark Bradley, Conor Meyler, Cathal McShane, Rory Brennan, Paudie Hampsey, Michael Cassidy and Frank Burns have all made the step up to senior level.

It's understood the Tyrone county board will ratify and announce its new manager immediately after Wednesday night's interview process.