Martin Clarke believes James Smith's late inclusion by Mickey Graham played a crucial role in Cavan's shock Ulster Final triumph over Donegal.

The BBC GAA pundit says Cavan's "ferocious intensity" unhinged Donegal but that they may have caught the holders unawares with Smith's presence.

"Donegal wouldn't have seen a lot of him because he got injured in the first half against Monaghan and missed the Antrim and Down games," says Clarke.

"He maybe slipped through the net.

"James Smith got two points, could have had a goal and was involved in a lot of stuff."

In addition to Cavan's epic effort in totally disrupting Donegal's previously outstanding running game, the Breffnimen needed to produce their own constructive football and former Down All-Star Clarke says Smith and Gearoid McKiernan were key men in this regard.

'McKiernan influence huge'

"Gearoid McKiernan's influence on the game from midfield was huge.

"Donegal didn't really go man to man on him which allowed him to have the ball. Maybe they felt he wasn't that dangerous but a lot of Cavan's good play stemmed from James Smith and McKiernan getting space out the field."

Clarke says Donegal's decision not to man mark McKiernan was in marked contrast to Cavan's decision to shackle Michael Murphy.

"When Michael Murphy was out the field trying to get what normally would have been an easy possession, Jason McLoughlin was with him the entire way. The flip side was that McKiernan was able to get easier ball."

Time and time again, Murphy and his team-mates had the ball ripped from them by Cavan players on Sunday who Clarke describes as being "like men possessed".

"When you are getting tackled by men possessed, you lift your head, you want to off-load and often there's an easy outlet there but Cavan had those outlets blocked.

"You look up. You're under severe pressure. There's nothing really on. You hesitate and that's when they were getting robbed.

"The classic example was in the first half was Michael Langan, who is so graceful and who had such a big championship, tried to slip in Jamie Brennan but the pass actually went behind Brennan.

"It was just a complete breakdown and we saw lots of instances of that."

'I felt fortunate to be there'

Clarke added that he felt "fortunate" to have been at the Athletic Grounds in the flesh to witness Cavan's extraordinary efforts.

"It was more down to human effort than a footballing masterclass. It was one of those rare occasions where as an underdog, they were able to sustain a ferocious intensity that was just rife through the team and any sub that can came on.

"Upsets in gaelic football of that magnitude don't happen very often.

"I was involved in a couple of teams in Australia that as massive underdogs did get over the line and played in the Down team in 2010 that Kerry at Croke Park. You were able to sustain something for a long period of time.

"Sunday really was about that hunger, passion, desire 'out of possession' and then when they were in possession, they were able to remain calm and show a bit of quality.

"When Donegal had the ball where the ball was in dispute, it was actually remarkable being at the ground to see it, and it grew as the game went on.

"If that game had gone on for another 20 minutes, Cavan would have won by a greater margin."

The BBC pundit says Donegal should have considered moving Michael Murphy to full-forward amid his struggles in the middle third of the field

Donegal should have used long-ball option

Clarke added that the main tenet of Cavan's game plan was to put extreme pressure on the Donegal ball-carriers as soon as they reached the 65-metre line.

"Cavan were able to do something that is so difficult to do. They were able to have enough extreme pressure on the ball which turned it over that way.

"The likes of Jason McLoughlin and Luke Fortune were able to get hands on their opponents and win the ball back. On top of that, all the outlets for the ball carrier when he was under pressure, were bottled up.

"Defenders were extremely tight on their runners and often it was a 50-50 ball inside and Cavan were eating up all those second balls.

"They had all the numbers all over the pitch - even when they were down to 14 men on two occasions."

In terms of whether Donegal could have done anything to stem the tide, Clarke believes they should have considered switching to the long-ball which proved so effective for the Breffnimen.

"Cavan mixed up their forward play really, really well. At times Conor Smyth and Martin Reilly were inside. Cavan were hitting in low flat balls as well and Thomas Galligan was in the square too and they were happy to lump in long like happened for the goal.

"Donegal didn't do that and they obviously have a running game but weren't getting time or space so I would have liked to see maybe Hugh McFadden or Michael Murphy in one on one against the Cavan defence which isn't overly tall.

"They didn't want to play that way but it potentially could have got them a chance to threaten the Cavan goals, if not the first ball, maybe for the second ball, with the likes of Jamie Brennan coming under it."