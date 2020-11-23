Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Harte led Tyrone to All-Ireland titles at senior, Under-21 and minor level

Mickey Harte has been named as the new Louth manager 10 days after his 18-year reign as Tyrone boss came to an end.

Harte replaces Wayne Kierans, whose contract was not renewed after two seasons in charge of the county.

Louth were relegated from Division Three with just two points from seven games and lost to Longford in the first round of the Leinster SFC.

Harte, who led the Red Hands to three All-Ireland titles, has been appointed on a three-year term.

He stepped down from his position with Tyrone after his request for a one-year extension to his term had been tuned down by the county board.

"Louth GAA are delighted to announce the appointment of Mickey Harte as our new Senior Football team manager on a three-year term," read a statement released by The Wee County on Monday night.

"The Errigal Ciaran clubman is one of the country's most successful managers, winning three All-Ireland Senior Football titles in 2003, 2005 and 2008, along with an All-Ireland Minor title in 1998 and two All-Ireland titles in 2000 and 2001 with his native Tyrone.

"We are also delighted to announce that Gavin Devlin (an All-Ireland Minor, Under-21 and senior medal winner with Tyrone will be joining Mickey as assistant manager.

"Mickey and Gavin will also take charge of the county's Under-20 team.

"We would like to give Mickey and Gavin a very warm welcome to Louth and we look forward to working closely with them over the next three years."

Harte also won six Ulster crowns during his lengthy time at the helm of Tyrone.