Madden celebrates with Cavan manager Mickey Graham after the match at Armagh

Conor Madden says Cavan learned lessons from their approach to the 2019 Ulster final which stood them in good stead for Sunday's shock win over Donegal in this year's provincial decider.

Madden scored a late goal as Cavan beat hot favourites Donegal 1-13 to 0-12 at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

The Breffnimen had lost out to the same opposition the previous year.

"We probably got caught up in the hype of the 2019 final but it definitely stood to us this time," said Madden.

"It was probably understandable given we hadn't been in a final for so long. People in the county are so passionate about their football you can understand why they got lost in the emotion.

"This time we definitely viewed it as just another game of football we were preparing for, rather than an Ulster final and getting overtaken by all the emotion that goes with that."

'Going off the folklore of '97'

Madden told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time programme that the Breffni squad drew inspiration from the legend surrounding the last Cavan team to lift the Anglo-Celt Cup in 1997.

"I was two and a half so I don't remember it but last week I came across a couple of photos of myself as a child pictured with the cup," he explained.

"You're going off the folklore of those guys of '97. Hopefully in future years people will talk about that team of 2020.

"If anyone had said to us six weeks ago we'd be sitting here as Ulster champions we probably wouldn't have believed it.

"There's a lot of trust in the group and we always said we would be there or thereabouts if we performed to our capabilities and luckily enough we did that.

"It's something we've dreamt about and thankfully it has become a reality."

'We want to do ourselves justice'

Cavan are now looking forward to an All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin on 5 December, with Croke Park still the likely venue despite some suggestions that the game could be staged elsewhere.

"We'll be back in training on Tuesday night and it will be all systems go for the All-Ireland semi-final," said Madden.

"Chances like this don't come around often and as a group of players we'd like to do ourselves as much justice as possible. At this stage we're just glad to be this far.

"It might be a slight advantage to Cavan to take it out of Croke Park but it's not something I'll have any involvement in.

"We'll leave it to the powers that be and hope they come to the right decision."

